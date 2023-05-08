Akil Baddoo -- batting .242 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .234 with four doubles and 10 walks.
  • Baddoo has picked up a hit in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 22 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bibee (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
