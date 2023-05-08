Akil Baddoo -- batting .242 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .234 with four doubles and 10 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Baddoo has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in nine of 22 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

