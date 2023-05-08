Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- batting .242 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians
|Tigers vs Guardians Odds
|Tigers vs Guardians Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .234 with four doubles and 10 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Baddoo has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in nine of 22 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.