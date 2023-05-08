Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .276.
- Haase will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
