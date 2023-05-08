Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .276.

Haase will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.

In 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings