Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .189 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while batting .197.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in one of 17 games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
