Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .377, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (24 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
