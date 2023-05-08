Riley Greene and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .377, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Greene has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (24 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.