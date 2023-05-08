On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .223 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).

He has homered in three games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 13 games this season (40.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings