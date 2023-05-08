Monday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (15-18) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (121 total, 3.7 per game).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule