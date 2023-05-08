Monday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (15-18) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (121 total, 3.7 per game).
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 3 Mets W 8-1 Michael Lorenzen vs Max Scherzer
May 4 Mets W 2-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Justin Verlander
May 5 @ Cardinals W 5-4 Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
May 6 @ Cardinals W 6-5 Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
May 7 @ Cardinals L 12-6 Alex Faedo vs Steven Matz
May 8 @ Guardians - Joey Wentz vs Tanner Bibee
May 9 @ Guardians - Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
May 10 @ Guardians - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners - Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners - Spencer Turnbull vs Bryce Miller
May 14 Mariners - Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.