Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (15-18) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (121 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Max Scherzer
|May 4
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Justin Verlander
|May 5
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
|May 7
|@ Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Alex Faedo vs Steven Matz
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Bibee
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
