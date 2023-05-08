Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 29 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .357 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 121 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .292.

The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.226 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Joey Wentz (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In six starts this season, Wentz has not yet earned a quality start.

Wentz has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Spencer Turnbull Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.