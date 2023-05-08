The Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and the Detroit Tigers (15-18) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 8 at Progressive Field, with Tanner Bibee pitching for the Guardians and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-190). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-3, 6.67 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 10 (50%) of those contests.

The Guardians have not yet won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter in five chances.

Cleveland has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Riley Greene 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

