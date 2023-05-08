Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on May 8, 2023
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Monday (at 6:10 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Báez Stats
- Baez has put up 29 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .259/.323/.384 so far this season.
- Baez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has put up 27 hits with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .223/.281/.347 so far this season.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has collected 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .282/.389/.435 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with a double, eight walks and two RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 37 hits with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .274/.367/.341 on the season.
- Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
