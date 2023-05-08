The Cleveland Guardians (16-18) host the Detroit Tigers (15-18) in AL Central action, at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-3, 6.67 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .268 batting average against him.

So far this year, Wentz does not have a quality start.

Wentz will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 2.45, a strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .909 in two games this season.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

