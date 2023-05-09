The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 40 times.
  • Denver has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 outings.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix is 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
  • In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets record only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
  • When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). Away, it is .512 (21-19-0).
  • The Suns score only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
  • Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

