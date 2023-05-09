Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) and Detroit Tigers (16-18) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 9.
The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (2-1) for the Guardians and Michael Lorenzen (1-1) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.
- The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (127 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Justin Verlander
|May 5
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
|May 7
|@ Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Alex Faedo vs Steven Matz
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|W 6-2
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Bibee
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
