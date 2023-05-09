Michael Lorenzen takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Detroit's last four games have finished above the total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.5.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 5-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 34 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 8-11 4-12 12-6 11-14 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.