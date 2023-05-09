Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 127 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .297.

The Tigers rank 25th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (1-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lorenzen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Spencer Turnbull Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen -

