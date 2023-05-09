The Cleveland Guardians (16-19) will lean on Jose Ramirez when they host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (16-18) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, May 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (2-1, 2.96 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 10 (47.6%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter without claiming a victory.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

