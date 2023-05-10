Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .293 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Haase has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
