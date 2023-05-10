Riley Greene -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with 37 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .387.

Greene has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has had an RBI in 11 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%).

In 16 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 20 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings