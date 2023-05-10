Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .240 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Torkelson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer in his last games.
- In 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 13 games this year (38.2%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 35 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Battenfield (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
