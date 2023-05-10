Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 30 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .360 this season.

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 127 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.217 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.