How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 30 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .360 this season.
- The Tigers rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 127 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.217 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
