On Wednesday, May 10 at 1:10 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (16-19) in the series rubber match at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-3, 4.07 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (3-2, 1.81 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 11 (50%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a record of 10-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 15-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.