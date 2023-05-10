Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on May 10, 2023
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 30 hits with five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .246/.306/.361 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 31 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .240/.299/.372 so far this season.
- Torkelson heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 9
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 26 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .277/.386/.445 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.365/.350 slash line on the year.
- Kwan takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
