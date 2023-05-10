The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and Detroit Tigers (16-19) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-3) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-3, 4.07 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (3-2, 1.81 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 1.81 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.81, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .176 against him.

Rodriguez heads into the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the worst slugging percentage (.330) and ranks last in home runs hit (19) in all of MLB. They have a collective .223 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 268 total hits and 29th in MLB action scoring 126 runs.

Rodriguez has pitched eight innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out 10 against the Guardians this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peyton Battenfield

The Guardians' Battenfield (0-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.07 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .207 in five games this season.

Peyton Battenfield vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 127 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 280 hits, 25th in baseball, with 30 home runs (27th in the league).

The Tigers have gone 3-for-20 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

