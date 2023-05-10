Warriors vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The point total is 225.5 for the matchup.
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|225.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 62 times.
- Golden State's matchups this year have an average total of 236.1, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Warriors' ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
- This season, Golden State has been favored 59 times and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.
- This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Warriors.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Los Angeles has compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|62
|75.6%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
|Lakers
|54
|65.9%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Warriors have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Golden State has fared better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
- The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).
- The Lakers average just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Lakers
|41-41
|4-11
|44-38
Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Warriors
|Lakers
|118.9
|117.2
|2
|6
|31-19
|29-11
|35-15
|32-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|31-12
|31-20
|34-9
|33-18
