Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Cardinals.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .313 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In three of eight games this year, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Short has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Battenfield (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
