The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Cardinals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .313 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In three of eight games this year, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Short has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings