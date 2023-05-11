Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes zero players listed, as the Celtics prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 6 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Tuesday when these squads last played, the 76ers defeated the Celtics 115-103. Joel Embiid's team-leading 33 points led the 76ers to the victory. Jayson Tatum had 36 points for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 118.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.4 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.5%.

The Celtics score 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while giving up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The 76ers have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, generating 108.8 points per contest, 6.4 fewer points their than season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The 76ers rank fourth in the league averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 212.5

