Top Celtics vs. 76ers Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Wells Fargo Center is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) will clash on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and James Harden are players to watch for the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Tatum, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were beaten by the 76ers on Tuesday, 115-103. Tatum scored 36 in a losing effort, while Embiid paced the winning squad with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|36
|10
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|24
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Marcus Smart
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
76ers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joel Embiid
|33
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Tyrese Maxey
|30
|7
|3
|0
|0
|6
|James Harden
|17
|8
|10
|2
|0
|1
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart puts up a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid is No. 1 on the 76ers in scoring (33.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.2), and puts up 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the league).
- Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he posts 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the NBA.
- The 76ers get 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.
- Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.7 treys per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|27.1
|10.5
|5.4
|1
|1.4
|2.9
|James Harden
|PHI
|20.1
|5.5
|7.5
|1.5
|0.2
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|24.9
|4.5
|3.5
|1
|0.4
|2.7
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|17.2
|7
|2.2
|0.5
|2
|0.5
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|18.3
|4.5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.5
|2.9
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|16.6
|3.6
|4.8
|1
|0.1
|2.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.