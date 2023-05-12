Friday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (17-19) against the Seattle Mariners (18-19) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.

The probable pitchers are Marco Gonzales (2-0) for the Mariners and Matthew Boyd (2-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 15-19 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (132 total, 3.7 per game).

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule