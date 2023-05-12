Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (17-19) against the Seattle Mariners (18-19) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.
The probable pitchers are Marco Gonzales (2-0) for the Mariners and Matthew Boyd (2-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Tigers Player Props
|Mariners vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a mark of 15-19 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (132 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
|May 7
|@ Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Alex Faedo vs Steven Matz
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|W 6-2
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Bibee
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|W 5-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
|May 17
|Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
