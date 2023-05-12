Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Friday.

The Mariners are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+105). The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 15-18 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 36 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 9-12 5-12 12-7 12-15 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.