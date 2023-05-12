On Friday, May 12, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (18-19) visit Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (17-19) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+100). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (2-2, 5.28 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 25 times and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 12-11 (52.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 15 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

