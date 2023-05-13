Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (17-20) and the Seattle Mariners (19-19) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 9-7, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (1-0, .75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have won in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (134 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule