The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored Mariners have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 8-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 9-12 5-12 12-8 12-15 5-5

