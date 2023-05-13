Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Comerica Park against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 31 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 134 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Detroit has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.220 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin

