Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Mariners on May 13, 2023
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Ty France and others are available when the Seattle Mariners visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
France Stats
- France has 10 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .277/.364/.390 slash line on the season.
- France will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has collected 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.343/.550 on the year.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Jarred Kelenic or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.