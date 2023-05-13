Player prop bet options for Ty France and others are available when the Seattle Mariners visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

France has 10 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .277/.364/.390 slash line on the season.

France will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has collected 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.343/.550 on the year.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

