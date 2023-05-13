Yordan Alvarez rides a two-game homer streak into the Houston Astros' (20-18) game versus the Chicago White Sox (13-27) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (0-1).

White Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (2-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.58 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dylan Cease vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .238 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .367 (27th in the league) with 34 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 2-for-21 with an RBI over 6 1/3 innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros will send Bielak (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

In two appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.15 ERA and averages 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.

