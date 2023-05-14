Joel Embiid could make a big impact for the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 95-86 loss versus the Celtics, Embiid tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Embiid's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 33.1 27.1 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.1 PRA 44.5 47.5 40.1 PR 41.5 43.3 37 3PM 0.5 1 0.6



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Embiid is averaging three three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 41 26 10 1 0 3 1 5/9/2023 37 33 7 3 3 4 0 5/7/2023 46 34 13 4 0 0 1 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

