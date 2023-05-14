Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (20-19) and Detroit Tigers (17-21) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (1-2) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-3).

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (134 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule