The Seattle Mariners visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ty France, Javier Baez and others in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Báez Stats

Baez has six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .256/.315/.368 slash line so far this season.

Baez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double and an RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 10 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .268/.323/.389 slash line so far this year.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Guardians May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Guardians May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (1-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 44th, .992 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers May. 8 6.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 26 5.0 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 18 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 12 6.2 4 1 1 7 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

France has collected 40 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .276/.361/.386 on the year.

France will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .289/.340/.563 slash line on the year.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Tigers May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

