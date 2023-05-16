In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

The two teams average 233 points per game combined, 10.5 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -120 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -135 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -105 11.5

