Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Tuesday.

The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-1).

The Tigers have had a run line set for only two contests this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-9 9-12 6-13 12-8 13-16 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.