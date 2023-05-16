Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers square off against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 31 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in baseball.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.353).

The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 30 offense in baseball, scoring 3.6 runs per game (139 total runs).

The Tigers are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.

The Tigers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

Detroit's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.223).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Lorenzen is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Lorenzen will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.