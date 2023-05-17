Tigers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 17.
The Tigers will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (3-3).
Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -155 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 143 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|W 5-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
