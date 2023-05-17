Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Tigers will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (3-3).

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
  • The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -155 odds on them winning this game.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
  • Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 143 (3.6 per game).
  • The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 @ Guardians W 5-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners L 9-2 Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners L 5-0 Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
May 14 Mariners W 5-3 Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
May 16 Pirates W 4-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
May 17 Pirates - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
May 19 @ Nationals - Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
May 20 @ Nationals - Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
May 21 @ Nationals - Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
May 22 @ Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
May 23 @ Royals - Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA

