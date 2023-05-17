Javier Baez and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (31).

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.354).

The Tigers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (143 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.212).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Rodriguez is seeking his third straight quality start.

Rodriguez will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez -

