The Detroit Tigers (19-21) have a 1-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 1.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (3-3, 4.57 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Tigers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-2, 1.57 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (4-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.57 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .174 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Rodriguez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (3-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.

Hill has collected three quality starts this season.

Hill has six starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.