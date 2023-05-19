The Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Friday, May 19, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on The U.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U

The U Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Sky went 18-14-0 ATS last year.

The Lynx and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.

Last season, 16 of the Sky's games went over the point total.

