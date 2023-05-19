Riley Greene and Luis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: MASN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Tigers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
  • Detroit has played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-20-1).
  • The Tigers have had a spread set for only two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-10 9-12 6-14 13-8 14-16 5-6

