Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will aim to outdo Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 31 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 143 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Detroit has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.226 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Boyd has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke

