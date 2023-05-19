How to Watch the Tigers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will aim to outdo Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 31 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 143 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.226 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Boyd has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Ortiz
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|-
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
