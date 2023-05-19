On Friday, May 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (18-26) host the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Jake Irvin will get the nod for the Nationals, while Matthew Boyd will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Tigers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (2-3, 6.47 ERA)

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Nationals will play as favorites this season.

The Nationals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 52.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Washington and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 16-21 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

