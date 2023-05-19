Javier Baez and Luis Garcia are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Friday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .248/.304/.352 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has collected 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.341/.411 so far this year.

Greene heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has put up 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .262/.309/.369 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 14 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 41 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI.

He's slashed .253/.313/.432 so far this year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Marlins May. 16 3-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

