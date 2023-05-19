Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Nationals on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Javier Baez and Luis Garcia are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Friday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .248/.304/.352 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has collected 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .291/.341/.411 so far this year.
- Greene heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has put up 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .262/.309/.369 slash line on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 41 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI.
- He's slashed .253/.313/.432 so far this year.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
