Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. Bookmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, listing them -145 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+125).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Panthers (+125)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (51-26).
- Carolina has a record of 40-20 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Hurricanes have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 16 of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida is 12-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 44.4% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league play, giving up 210 goals to rank second.
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the over just one time over Florida's most recent 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
