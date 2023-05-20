Saturday's contest features the Washington Nationals (18-27) and the Detroit Tigers (20-22) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Nationals will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (2-5) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (0-1).

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.

This year, Detroit has won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (151 total).

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

